Power Rankings Roundup: Week 25

NBA.com - 1st - Missing either Chris Paul (five) or James Harden (one) for each of their last six games, the Rockets have had a few ugly offensive performances, with Harden shooting 6-for-40 from 3-point range in the five games he's played. They survived (and extended their winning streak to 11 games) until they had their worst shooting performance of the season (effective field goal percentage of 38 percent) in San Antonio on Sunday. Their last two losses (March 9 at Toronto was the previous one) have come with two of their four lowest 3-point attempt totals of the season. The overall No. 1 seed (with home-court advantage throughout the playoffs) and the MVP race are wrapped up, but they may want to use three games against playoff teams this week to find their rhythm again before visiting a pair of non-playoff teams in the final two days of the season.

ESPN.com - 1st - The Rockets' loss on Sunday snapped an 11-game run, their third double-digit winning streak of the season. According to Elias Sports Bureau research, the Rockets are the sixth team in NBA history -- and first since the 2011-12 Spurs -- to have three double-digit winning streaks in a single season (none had four such streaks). Two of the previous five won the NBA title in that same season (1970-71 Bucks, 1999-2000 Lakers).

SI.com - 1st - Homecourt throughout the playoffs—that’s an accomplishment big enough to keep the Rockets at No. 1 in the Power Rankings.

CBSSports.com - 1st - This might finally be the season that Chris Paul can get the playoff demons off his shoulders. He's been excellent in the playoffs, outside of a moment here and there, but his results have given him a narrative as someone that can't win the big one, or at least reach the conference finals.

