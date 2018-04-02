Rockets Week In Review: Week 25

More wins, more milestones, and one buzzer beater for the ages capped off another week of Houston Rockets basketball.

With a 2-1 week, the Rockets secured the best record in the NBA this season and home court advantage throughout the playoffs. It is the first time the Rockets have accomplished that feat in franchise history. Houston is 62-15 with five games remaining (3 home; 2 away).

After a blowout win vs. Chicago on Tuesday to start the week, the Rockets faced some adversity from an unlikely source on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns came into Toyota Center and jumped on the Rockets to start the game. After a hard-fought second half comeback by Houston, the final 12 seconds saw three lead changes, including Gerald Green's epic buzzer beating three for the win. The shot propelled the Rockets to their 11th straight victory, their third winning streak of at least that length this season.

On Sunday in San Antonio, despite the loss, the Rockets broke their own NBA record for the most 3-pointers made in a single season with 1,184. No other team has made more than 1,077 in a single season.

Over his past six games played, Eric Gordon is averaging 21.7 points on 52.7% shooting after averaging 8.5 ppg on 40.0% shooting the four games prior. Gordon is averaging 18.3 ppg overall this season, which is his highest scoring average since 2011-12.

Clint Capela recorded his 39th double-double of the season on Sunday at San Antonio. He had 25 double-doubles in his first three seasons combined. Capela is averaging 2.89 blocks over his past nine games played and is now second in the NBA with 1.89 bpg.

