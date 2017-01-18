2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Memphis Grizzlies

(All stats and records through Jan. 15)

Offense: 102.2, 24th Overall

Defense: 101.6, 2nd Overall

W-L | Pct. | GB:

25-17 | .595 | 7.5

Conf.: 17-8

Div.: 5-0

Home: 14-7

Road: 11-10

FRONTCOURT: B-

JaMychal Green replaced Zach Randolph at power forward to bring spacing, youth, athleticism. Center Marc Gasol is still the effective QB at both ends. But so little from Chandler Parsons, still on the mend.

BACKCOURT: B+

Mike Conley is on his way to yet another All-Star caliber season in which he’ll get snubbed from the game by the crowded point guard field in the West. Tony Allen still has sharp teeth and grit on defense.

DEFENSE: A

The head coaches and some names change, but the Grizzlies are always sinking in their teeth to stop the other guys. They have the No. 2-rated defense, which will keep them in thick of the playoff race.

BENCH: B+

It was a bold move by coach David Fizdale to break up the dynamic duo and bring Zach Randolph off the bench. But Z-Bo is responding. Sharpshooting journeyman Troy Daniels has stepped up big.

COACHING: B+

In his first season as a head coach, Fizdale has shown himself to be decisive and firm in his convictions. Eventually got Randolph to buy into reserve role and has Griz feisty as ever.

OVERALL GRADE: B+

Let’sface it. The Grizzlies are overachieving. The season and the locker room could have gotten way early from rookie coach David Fizdale if Zach Randolph didn’t eventually come to terms with his role off the bench. Z-Bo adapted successfully and now Fizdale has also adjusted by playing the old pairing together of late to good effect.

Fizdale also made another strong move when James Ennis went down with a calf injury and he turned to long-range bomber Troy Daniels, who has paid off. The team has made at least 10 3-pointers already 18 times, which equals last season’s total.

They have signature wins over Golden State (2), Houston, OKC and the L.A. Clippers, but still rank just24th in offense and 28th in paceof the play and need their big free agent signee Chandler Parsons to start delivering on that $94-million contract.

