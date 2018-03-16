Pelicans News Around the Web (03-16-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans and Saints Owner Tom Benson Passes Away at Age 90

NEW ORLEANS – Tom Benson, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 15 at Ochsner Medical Center with his wife Gayle Marie Benson at his side.

Obituary for Pelicans and Saints owner Tom Benson

Thomas Milton Benson, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Tom Benson’s legacy includes preserving the NBA in New Orleans

Benson bought NBA franchise from league, keeping it in New Orleans

Remembering Pelicans owner Tom Benson



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Tom Benson

NEW YORK – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the passing of New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson.

The legacy, impact of Pelicans owner Tom Benson



Anthony Davis pays tribute to Mr. Benson on his game shoes



Alvin Gentry on Tom Benson 03-15-18



Jrue Holiday on Tom Benson 03-15-18



Sports world reacts to death of late Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson

Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, died Thursday at the age of 90.

Tom Benson honored in ways small, large as heavy-hearted Pelicans play in San Antonio

Deceased owner Tom Benson was in the hearts and on the minds of the New Orleans Pelicans as they faced the Spurs in San Antonio just hours after the announcement of Benson's death.

Tom Benson, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner and self-made billionaire, dies at 90

Tom Benson, the powerful and at times polarizing owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, who delighted fans in his early years with his Benson Boogie and at times frustrated them with his frequent demands and threats to relocate the team, died Thursday (March 15), the teams announced in a statement.

Adam Silver: Tom Benson was 'big-hearted and gracious' as Pelicans owner

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson passed away on Thursday (March 15) at the age of 90.

'I am deeply saddened': Mitch Landrieu, other officials comment on Tom Benson's death

Mayor Mitch Landrieu on Thursday (March 15) issued a statement hailing New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson as "a true champion for our city," who "will be dearly missed.

Anthony Davis: Tom Benson went 'above and beyond' to make sure Pelicans were happy

New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson passed away on Thursday at the age of 90.

Tom Benson was resilient, complicated, but never boring, much like New Orleans

I distinctly recall one of my first interactions with Tom Benson.

Anthony Davis to pay tribute to Tom Benson with message on sneakers

New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson passed away on Thursday (March 15) at the age of 90.

Game 68: Pelicans at Spurs 3-15-18



Postgame recap: Spurs 98, Pelicans 93

Spurs (39-30), Pelicans (39-29)

Not this time: New Orleans Pelicans' latest rally vs. Spurs falls just short in road loss

SAN ANTONIO — New Orleans nearly pulled off another improbable win in San Antonio and this one would have been sweeter than the last considering the circumstances.

Pelicans' frigid shooting in 2nd half leads to loss to San Antonio

The New Orleans Pelicans better hope their first road loss since Feb. 9 doesn't come back to haunt them in a tight Western Conference playoff race.

Pelicans sign Larry Drew II to 10-Day Contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Larry Drew II to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pelicans sign Larry Drew II to 10-day contract, team announces

In the midst of a crowded kick to the playoffs, the New Orleans Pelicans aren’t done tinkering with their roster.

Ian Clark from shootaround 03-15-18



Jrue Holiday from shootaround 03-15-18



2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Krystal



