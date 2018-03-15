Pelicans sign Larry Drew II to 10-Day Contract

March 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Larry Drew II to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Drew, 6-2, 180, has appeared in 35 games this season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League, posting averages of 11.8 points while shooting .401 from three-point range, 7.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Drew was also a member of the United States National Team that took home the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup.

Undrafted in 2013 out of UCLA, Drew has appeared in 15 career NBA games for Philadelphia, holding averages of 3.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per contest. Additionally, Drew was a member of the Pelicans’ 2015 NBA Summer League Team in Las Vegas, where he earned All-NBA Summer League Second Team honors.

Drew will wear #1 for the Pelicans and be available for their game tonight in San Antonio. New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 16, including on two-way player (Charles Cooke).