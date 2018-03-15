NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Tom Benson
March 15, 2018
NEW YORK – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the passing of New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson:
“The NBA family mourns the loss of New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson. Big-hearted and gracious, Tom topped off a distinguished business and sports career by acquiring the Pelicans in 2012. During his tenure, he hosted two highly-successful All-Star Games, rebranded the franchise and installed a first-class organization. He was a dear friend to me and so many others in the sports world, and the loss of his authentic and unique presence will leave an enormous void. We send our heartfelt condolences to Gayle, their family, the Pelicans and Saints, and his countless friends.”
