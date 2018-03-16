Postgame recap: Spurs 98, Pelicans 93
Spurs (39-30), Pelicans (39-29)
SAN ANTONIO – For a third time this season Thursday, New Orleans trailed San Antonio by 15 points. The Pelicans nearly came all the way back to beat the Spurs again in AT&T Center, but the perennial Southwest Division power held on to prevail, knocking off New Orleans for the first time in 2017-18.
San Antonio pulled within a half-game of New Orleans in the standings, taking advantage partly of Anthony Davis (21 points, 14 rebounds) fouling out in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans went through a lengthy scoring drought in the third period and had difficulty getting good looks at the basket in the final minutes, particularly after Davis was disqualified.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Nikola Mirotic’s extremely difficult three-point attempt from the left corner in the waning seconds was well off-target, bouncing out of bounds to San Antonio. Patty Mills iced the win for the Spurs by hitting two free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Ian Clark was instrumental in keeping New Orleans in the hunt during the second half, coming up with multiple baskets in key spots. He scored 12 of his 16 total points after intermission, accounting for about one-third of the visiting offense there. Jrue Holiday supplied 13 second-half points but needed 13 shots to do so, while Clark was an efficient 4/6 from the field, including 2/3 on treys. Davis initially had to sit due to picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter, but Clark and Holiday not only held down the fort in Davis’ absence, but drew the Pelicans closer to the Spurs on the scoreboard.
QUOTES TO NOTE
“He’s done so much for the city of New Orleans. He’s done so much for our organization and the Saints organization. We’ve just got to go out and play for him.” – Holiday on the Thursday passing of Tom Benson, owner of New Orleans’ NBA and NFL franchises
“I thought that the second half was very much like a playoff game. I thought both teams were really good defensively, and it was hard to score. We still have to have good ball movement. I thought our ball movement became a little stagnant.” – Alvin Gentry on one reason the Pelicans for once did not find a way to win a game in crunch time
“We had opportunities to win. We were down three for a while and we got some bad shots, some shots that we normally make that we missed. They were coming down and missing as well, so we had opportunities to cut the lead or even take the lead late in the fourth but we didn’t.” – Davis on New Orleans staying close but not being able to get over the top
BY THE NUMBERS
16: New Orleans turnovers, many of them costly. The Pelicans not only turned the ball over to help ignite the Spurs, but were also up against the shot clock too much in critical sequences of the fourth quarter. Manu Ginobili was in the middle of a couple particularly aggravating stretches from New Orleans’ perspective, getting into passing lanes and later drawing two key third-quarter fouls on Davis in rapid succession.
1: Times Davis has fouled out of a game this season. It was particularly frustrating to do so on a night when the whistles in general were not very common, despite it being a physical game.
60-58: Halftime score in San Antonio’s favor. The style of play in the second half resembled more of a playoff-type slugfest, with the Spurs holding a low-output 38-35 edge.
GAME RECAP: Spurs 98, Pelicans 93
LaMarcus Aldridge leads all scoring with 25 points as the Spurs get the win over the Pelicans, 98-93.
Game 68: Pelicans at Spurs 3/15/18
Pelicans at Spurs postgame: Ian Clark 03-15-18
Ian Clark comments on the Pelicans at Spurs game in San Antonio on March 15, 2018.
Pelicans at Spurs postgame: Jrue Holiday 03-15-18
Jrue Holiday speaks after the Pelicans at Spurs game in San Antonio on March 15, 2018.
Pelicans at Spurs postgame: Alvin Gentry 03-15-18
Alvin Gentry speaks to the media after Pelicans at Spurs in San Antonio on March 15, 2018.
Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
Watch highlights from the Pelicans game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 15, 2018
Jrue Holiday gives Pelicans 4th quarter spark
Jrue Holiday scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to bridge the gap for the Pelicans
Clutch Clark
Ian Clark knocks down a clutch three to narrow the lead
Jrue Holiday shifts defense, slams it home
Jrue Holiday shows off his handles with a killer crossover and slams it through the rim
Ian Clark gets crafty
Ian Clark comes up with an unusual steal then knocks down a corner three
Darius Miller shows off his quick release
Darius Miller gets the ball off instantly and drains a three pointer over a Spurs defender
Anthony Davis pays tribute to Mr. Benson on his game shoes
Anthony Davis pays tribute to Mr. Benson by writing his name on his game shoes against the San Antonio Spurs
Jrue Holiday clears the lane
Jrue Holiday drives down the lane and puts up a one-handed slam with authority
Jrue Holiday adjusts mid-air
Rajon Rondo passes the ball to Jrue Holiday who takes off and adjusts his shot mid-air
Anthony Davis soars over Spurs defenders
Jrue Holiday lobs the ball to Anthony Davis who soars over Spurs defenders for the slam
