Trail Blazers Visit Clippers For First Game Of Preseason Road Trip

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) continue preseason play Sunday afternoon when they visit the LA Clippers (1-1) at STAPLES Center for their first road exhibition of 2017-18. While there is no television broadcast of the action, longtime Blazers play-by-play man Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 with the matchup tipping off at 12:30pm PT.

Portland visits Tinseltown on the heels of back-to-back home games to begin the preseason slate: a narrow 114-112 defeat to the Phoenix Suns at home on Tuesday and a 106-101 win over the Toronto Raptors at Moda Center Thursday. Over the pair of home contests, Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 17 points and six assists in 23.5 points per game. Center Jusuf Nurkić, acquired just before the trade deadline last season, is averaging 14 points to go with 4.5 rebounds this preseason.

The Clippers return to Los Angeles to host the Blazers after splitting a pair of games versus Toronto in Honolulu, Hawaii to open the preseason. Forward Blake Griffin leads LA with 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this preseason. Danilo Gallinari, who signed with the Clippers this offseason, is averaging 14 points and 3.5 rebounds in two exhibitions with his new team.

In total, the Blazers will play six games this preseason. The team heads to Sacramento to face the Kings on Monday before traveling to Phoenix for a bout with the Suns on Wednesday. Portland finishes the preseason by hosting Israeli side Maccabi Haifa on Friday. The Trail Blazers begin the 2017-18 regular season on Wednesday, October 18 at Phoenix.