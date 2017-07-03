Trail Blazers Sign Caleb Swanigan

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Caleb Swanigan, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Trail Blazers selected Swanigan with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Swanigan (6-9, 250), 20, posted averages of 14.4 points (50.1% FG, 37.6% 3-PT, 76.0% FT), 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in two seasons at Purdue.

A consensus All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year as a sophomore, Swanigan averaged 18.5 points (52.7% FG, 44.7% 3-PT, 78.1% FT), 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his second season with the Boilermakers. Swanigan ranked second in the nation in rebounding in 2016-17 and became the first player nationally since the 1985-86 season to have 640 points, 430 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.

His 28 double-doubles last season were the most in Big Ten history and the 13th-most in NCAA history. A finalist for the Wooden, Naismith and Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Awards, Swanigan became the first player since Tim Duncan of Wake Forest (1996-97) to average 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a season.

Swanigan will make his Trail Blazers debut at the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Portland tips off its schedule on Saturday, July 8 vs. Utah at 3 p.m. (Pacific).

He will wear No. 50 for the Trail Blazers.