Trail Blazers Begin Cross-Country Trek With Only Visit To Golden State

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-12) begin a five-game, cross-country road trip Monday night when they visit the Golden State Warriors (21-6) for their only visit to Oakland during the 2017-18 regular season.

Portland begins the trek following a winless four-game homestand that saw point guard Damian Lillard average 28 points and 7.5 assists. The Oakland native is coming off a 35-point performance in Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Western Conference leading Hosuton Rockets. In the defeat, Lillard became to the first and only NBA player to net nine three-pointers in a game this season.

Center Jusuf Nurkić (ankle) and Moe Harkless (quad) will miss their second consecutive game due to injury.

WATCH : NBC Sports Northwest (STREAM) / BLAZERS PASS

: NBC Sports Northwest (STREAM) / BLAZERS PASS LISTEN: Rip City Radio 620

Golden State returns to Oakland to host the Blazers following an undefeated six-game road trip. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and the Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry will miss Monday's game with an ankle injury. Kevin Durant leads Golden State's healthy contingent with 25.6 points per game.

Tipoff for Monday's game is set for 7:30 p.m. from Oracle Arena in Oakland. Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd call the action with Brooke Olzendam reporting from courtside on NBC Sports Northwest. Brian Wheeler has the play-by-play on Rip City Radio 620.