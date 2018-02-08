Trail Blazers' Assists On The Court To Again Create Community Assists Off The Court With Moda Health Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 8, 2018) – It has quickly become one of the best examples in the NBA of how teamwork on the court can create positive outcomes for active communities off the court. For the fifth consecutive year, the Portland Trail Blazers and Moda Health are teaming-up to install all-abilities playground equipment at a select community park in Oregon through the Moda Assist Program. For every assist during Trail Blazers games, a joint $10 donation from Moda and the Trail Blazers will be made to the Trail Blazers Foundation to fund the project at the end of the season.

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard continues as the ambassador for the team and Moda’s commitment to active, healthy lifestyles and the value of play for fans of all ages. Over the Trail Blazers first 54 games this season (**through February 6), Lillard and his teammates have accumulated 1,036 assists. Lillard currently leads the Trail Blazers with an average of 6.6 assists per game.

Fan engagement will drive final selection of the recipient community, with voting beginning on February 20 and concluding on March 19 exclusively online at trailblazers.com/assists. Participating Oregon communities and eligible parks for the 2017-18 season, as chosen by Moda from local nominations, are:

DALLAS – Roger Jordan Community Park; 80 1SE Walnut Avenue; Dallas, OR; 97338

Roger Jordan Community Park consists of soccer fields, a skate park, a baseball field, two tennis courts, a paved walking path, a picnic area, and new play equipment. It is also home to the Aquatic Center with a lazy river and water slide, which is open daily for swimming, lessons, swim team practices, exercise classes, and parties. The City of Dallas recently added four new pickleball courts across the street on Barberry Avenue.

GRESHAM – Davis Park (Rockwood); 322 NE 194th Avenue; Gresham, OR; 97233

Gresham’s parks system includes over 300 acres of park land, 840 acres of natural areas and several miles of trails, many suitable for walking, biking, jogging, rollerblading, strollers, dog walking and horseback riding. Davis Park covers 2.6 acres and features picnic tables, half-court basketball surfaces, walking paths, play areas, a skateboard park and a Futsal court.

REDMOND – Baker Park; 1532 SW 17th Street; Redmond, OR; 97756

For nearly 40 years, the Redmond Area Park & Recreation District has been serving the greater Redmond community with exciting recreation opportunities for all ages and interests. The comprehensive and inclusive programs complement the diverse recreational pursuits that this region has to offer. Amenities at Baker Park include BBQ pits, bike racks, paved parking, a pavilion, picnic tables, play structures, restrooms and water fountains.

Past recipients of the all-abilities playground equipment through the Moda Assist Program include Birnie Park (La Grande, OR), Culley Park (Portland), Fichtner Mainwaring Park (Medford, OR) and Sunset Park (Hermiston, OR). So far, the program has generated more than $73,000 in funds to support the initiative over its multi-year history.

ABOUT MODA

Founded in Portland in 1955, Moda is a health company committed to building healthier communities by helping our members get well sooner and live well longer. Our family of companies include Moda Health, Delta Dental of Oregon/Alaska, ODS Community Dental, EOCCO, Ardon Health, BenefitHelp Solutions, Astra Practice Partners, Healthy Grid, Arrow Dental, and PropacPayless Pharmacy.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 33 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, the Moda Center, earned LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 after becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit www.trailblazers.com.