Trail Blazers Acquire Draft Rights to Gary Trent Jr.

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 21, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired the draft rights to guard Gary Trent Jr. from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for two future second round picks and cash considerations, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Selected with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the draft, Trent Jr., 19, averaged 14.5 points (41.5% FG, 40.2% 3-PT, 87.6% FT), 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.16 steals and 33.8 minutes in 37 games (all starts) as a freshman at Duke during the 2017-18 season.

Trent Jr. (6-6, 209) was one of 10 finalists for the 2017-18 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and was named to the 2018 NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region Team. He finished third in the ACC in three-pointers made (97) and was the fourth freshman in Duke history to lead the team in three-point field goal percentage.

Trent Jr. is the son of Gary Trent, who played for the Trail Blazers from 1995-98.