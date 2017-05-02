Photo / Getty Images

Team Statement on Reports of Shooting Injury Suffered by Former Trail Blazers Great Brandon Roy

Posted: May 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 2, 2017) – In response to media reports about an apparent shooting in California over the weekend of former Portland Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy, team officials have released the following statement:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

Nicknamed “The Natural” and still a fan favorite, Roy played five seasons for the Trail Blazers from 2006-2011. He ended his Portland career having averaged 19.0 points in 321 games. Roy is currently the head basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.

Tags
Trail Blazers, brandon roy

Related Content

Trail Blazers

brandon roy