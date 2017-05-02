Team Statement on Reports of Shooting Injury Suffered by Former Trail Blazers Great Brandon Roy

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 2, 2017) – In response to media reports about an apparent shooting in California over the weekend of former Portland Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy, team officials have released the following statement:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

Nicknamed “The Natural” and still a fan favorite, Roy played five seasons for the Trail Blazers from 2006-2011. He ended his Portland career having averaged 19.0 points in 321 games. Roy is currently the head basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.