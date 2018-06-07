Trail Blazers Sign Guard Seth Curry

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 6, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent guard Seth Curry, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Curry, 27, joins the Trail Blazers from the Dallas Mavericks, where he averaged 12.8 points (48.1% FG, 42.5% 3-PT, 85.0% FT), 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.13 steals and 29.0 minutes in 70 games (42 starts) during the 2016-17 season. He missed the 2017-18 season while recovering from a stress fracture in his lower left leg.

“We expect Seth to be an impactful addition to our backcourt as his skill set will translate immediately,” Olshey said. “He is an elite shooter with the ability to play on or off the ball.”

After going undrafted out of Duke in 2013, Curry (6-2, 185) played in one game each for Memphis and Cleveland during the 2013-14 season, and two games for Phoenix during the 2014-15 season before signing with Sacramento for the 2015-16 season.

For his career, Curry holds averages of 10.2 points (47.3% FG, 43.2% 3-PT, 84.4% FT), 2.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 23.2 minutes in 118 games (51 starts).

He will wear No. 5 for the Trail Blazers.