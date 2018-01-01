Photo / Getty Images

Road Trip Continues With New Year's Stop In Chicago

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Jan 01, 2018

A three-game road trip continues on New Year’s Day as the Portland Trail Blazers (18-17) visit the Chicago Bulls (13-23) at the United Center in The Windy City. 

Portland began the road trip with a 104-89 loss in Atlanta on Saturday night, playing a fourth-consecutive game without leading scorer Damian Lillard (right hamstring strain). In his absence, Shabazz Napier has averaged 19.8 points per game on 40% shooting from deep handling the Blazers’ point guard duties. Lillard’s status for Monday’s matchup in Chicago remains a game-time decision. 

Having won seven of their last 10, the Chicago Bulls return home following a 114-110 New Year’s Eve defeat in Washington to the Wizards. Since returning from a facial fracture, forward Nikola Mirotić is averaging 18.3 points per game on 47% form three-point range. Rookie Lauri Markkanen has improved so far with averages of 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds during his first season in Chicago. 

Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. PT as Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam provide coverage on NBC Sports Northwest. Brian Wheeler has the call from United Center on 620 Rip City Radio. 

