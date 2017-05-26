ESPN: McCollum Among the NBA's Best in Clutch Situations

It's a constant debate: 'Who is the most clutch player in the NBA?"

While the argument could be made among the NBA's top scorers, the numbers never lie. ESPN, with the help of Michael Beuoy of Inpredictable.com, has come up with a formula for "clutch WPA." ESPN describes the stat as "the amount of win probability added above or below a 'normal' play."

Using "clutch WPA," the Worldwide Leader's Tom Haberstroh ranked the NBA's most clutch performers over the past 14 seasons. Coming in at the No. 7 position with a clutch WPA of 1.84 is Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, of whom Haberstroh writes:

"The Lehigh University standout is not afraid of the moment. In February 2017 against Dallas, McCollum etched his first career game-winner in the final five seconds, after the legendary Dirk Nowitzki nailed a go-ahead shot on the trip before. Damian Lillard has gotten more of the spotlight, but McCollum has been an absolute beast in big moments as well. Believe it or not, McCollum is two buckets away from becoming a member of the 50/40/90 club (from the floor, 3-point and free-throw line) in clutch situations for his career. He's shooting 49.2 percent from the floor on 185 attempts, 40.4 percent from deep on 52 attempts and 91.3 percent at the line in the final five minutes of games within five, per NBA.com tracking. In the final 10 seconds of a one-possession game, McCollum holds a ridiculous 72.9 percent true-shooting percentage. That might not be sustainable over a larger sample size, but this 25-year-old has definitely earned this spot. Only IT4 was more clutch during the regular season, according to Beuoy's model."

McCollum's backcourt partner Damian Lillard just missed out on the top ten, as did former Blazer Brandon Roy -- who would've placed at No. 11 on the list. See the full rankings at ESPN.com (Insider access required).