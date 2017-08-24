Bill Walton Appears in Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' Music Video

In his 64 years on Earth, Trail Blazers legend has seemingly done it all.

'Big Red' won two NCAA titles and three National College Player of the Year awards at UCLA, an NBA Most Valuable Player award and an NBA title with the Blazers, another NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 1986, all before a successful NBA and college broadcasting career. Walton's done all of this on top of writing a New York Times bestseller and attending over 800 Grateful Dead shows over the years.

Now the hall of famer can add a Katy Perry music video cameo to his long list of accomplishments. Walton appears alongside NFL Network's Rich Eisen in Perry's basketball-themed video as commentators for Perry's team of Tigers vs. Sheep. Also making cameos are Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, former SNL star Molly Shannon, actor Terry Crews and stars from 'Stranger Things' and 'Game of Thrones' among others.

Perry performs at Moda Center on February 2. Check out the video below.