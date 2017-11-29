AUDIO: Olshey Joins 'The Flagrant Two' Podcast

Trail Blazers president of basketball operations joined the November 29 edition of CBS Sports' 'The Flagrant Two' podcast with Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave. Among other topics, Olshey discusses his career evolution to becoming a general manager in the NBA, the impact former Trail Blazers' coach Mike Dunleavy had on his life, the challenges and opportunities that come with managing a roster in Portland, the mentalities of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and scouting for future prospects.

Listen to the full hour-long episode below.