Wojnarowski: Blazers Trade Vonleh To Chicago

The NBA trade deadline expires at noon on Thursday, and according to reports, the Trail Blazers are pulling off a small move right before the cutoff.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers have sent power forward Noah Vonleh and cash to the Chicago Bulls for the rights to forward Milovan Raković in what is considered a cost cutting move...

Portland has traded Noah Vonleh and cash to Chicago for the rights to Milocan Rakovic, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018 Portland gets under the luxury tax and gets a $3.5M traded player exception. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018 The 2 moves cost each of the non-luxury tax teams close to $1M each. The Trail Blazers are now in line to receive $2M in reimbursement after being $4.2M in the penalty before the trade. https://t.co/JCAmEpiERa — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 8, 2018

Raković is a 32 year old 6-10 forward out of Serbia who was selected with the last pick of the 2007 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, though he was subsequently traded to the Orlando Magic for cash. His rights were traded from the Magic to the Bulls back in 2014. He most recently played for Union Neuchâtel Basket of the Swiss Basketball League.

As for Vonleh, who was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 9th overall pick of the 2014 Draft, his career in Portland reportedly ends after appearing in 185 games, 109 of those being starts. But after playing 78 and 75 games in his first two seasons in Portland, respectively, the 6-10 forward out of Indiana fell out of the rotation during the 2017-18 campaign. He leaves the team having averaged 3.9 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 4.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.