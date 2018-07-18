Trail Blazers Waive Georgios Papagiannis

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 17, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have waived center Georgios Papagiannis, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Papagiannis, 21, appeared in one game for the Trail Blazers during the 2017-18 season, recording two points, one rebound and two steals in four minutes.

Signed by the Trail Blazers to a 10-day contract on March 8, 2018 and a standard NBA contract on March 18, 2018, Papagiannis holds career averages of 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 39 games with Portland and Sacramento.