Trail Blazers Recall Caleb Swanigan From Canton Charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 4, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled forward Caleb Swanigan from the Canton Charge of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Swanigan played in 14 games (12 starts) for the Charge and posted averages of 14.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.00 steals and 30.3 minutes.

In 15 games (three starts) with the Trail Blazers this season, Swanigan (6-9, 250) is averaging 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 8.9 minutes

The Trail Blazers selected Swanigan, 20, out of Purdue with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.