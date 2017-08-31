Trail Blazers Break New Corporate Partnership Ground with First Tech Federal Credit Union as First Credit Union Partner

PORTLAND, Ore. and MOUNTAINVIEW, Calif (August 31, 2017) – In the first corporate partnership of its kind between the two organizations, the Portland Trail Blazers and First Tech Federal Credit Union have announced a multi-year partnership agreement. First Tech is the seventh-largest credit union in the country, with a national presence including 16 branches in Oregon and Southwest Washington; and is regarded as the nation’s premiere credit union serving America’s most innovative technology companies. In keeping with corporate policy, financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The agreement begins with the upcoming 2017-18 Trail Blazers season.

The combination of these longstanding champions of both the Pacific Northwest and greater Silicon Forest represents the fusion of technology and sports entertainment. First Tech proudly serves employees of select employer groups (SEGs) in the Northwest and beyond, including innovative companies such as Intel, Nike, Tektronix, Pacific Office Automation and Comcast. This new alliance will empower the credit union to amplify its reach to new and existing members on the cutting-edge and offer new credit union products, exclusive member benefits, introduce youth financial literacy programs and create a new platform to showcase the thriving tech industry in the Portland area.

“This is a history-making opportunity for the Trail Blazers to bring aboard a new financial services partner serving a different segment of banking customers and Trail Blazers fans,” said Steve Scott, Senior Vice President for Revenue for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We’ve now created an entirely new partner category with First Tech as the inaugural ‘Official Credit Union Partner’ of the Trail Blazers.”

“First Tech and the Trail Blazers may seem like uncommon partners, but at our core we share similar values.” said Brad Calhoun, Chief Retail & Marketing Officer of First Tech. “The Portland Trail Blazers epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation of the Pacific Northwest, and deliver time and again on the changing wants and needs of their dedicated fans and communities. Our partnership with the Trail Blazers gives us an incredible opportunity to strengthen relationships with current and potential members. We will create opportunities to engage with local fans and showcase what makes First Tech one of the most admired credit unions in the country.”

Partnership activations include signage inside Moda Center; digital media promotional assets linked to Trail Blazers game broadcasts and social media platforms; and sponsorship of the popular “Block Party” seating area where fans track blocked shots by Trail Blazers players during games. Plans also include Trail Blazers-branded First Tech Federal Credit Union affinity cards for eligible members – a debit card available in 2017; and a new affinity credit card coming in 2018. Other unique elements of the activation strategy will focus on bringing together and celebrating the region's thriving technology presence with a series of technology networking events; a Trail Blazers “Tech Night” game sponsorship; and a special Technology Bracket in the Trail Blazers annual Rip City 3-on-3 Tournament.

Headquartered in Northern California since 2011, First Tech has three corporate sites – two in California and one in Oregon. With 55 percent of its total workforce in Oregon and roots here dating back to 1952, First Tech has its sights set on an expanded local footprint with a recently-announced corporate campus in Hillsboro featuring 150,000 square feet and plans to house from 900 to as many as 2,000 employees. Through this partnership with the Trail Blazers, First Tech will increase its visibility within the community, attract more local technology companies and their employees, and raise awareness about the benefits credit unions offer their members.

“Individually, the Trail Blazers and First Tech are both tremendous supporters of the local technology industry,” said Skip Newberry, President and CEO of the Technology Association of Oregon. “With this partnership, we can look forward to even greater opportunities to showcase the innovation and entrepreneurship occurring in Oregon's tech sector.”