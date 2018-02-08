Trail Blazers Acquire Rights To Milovan Rakovic From Chicago

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 8, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired the NBA rights to center Milovan Rakovic from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Noah Vonleh and cash considerations, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Rakovic, 32, was selected with the 60th overall pick in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. A native of Serbia, he currently plays for Neuchatel in Switzerland.

Vonleh, 22, averaged 3.9 points (45.7% FG, 27.8% 3-PT, 68.8% FT), 4.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 15.8 minutes in 185 games (109 starts) over three seasons with the Trail Blazers.

“We’d like to thank Noah for his contributions to the team both on and off the court and wish him all the best for the future,” said Olshey.