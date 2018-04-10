Plaid Patterns, Oregon's Winter Olympians And Plenty Of Giveaways Highlights Trail Blazers "Fan Appreciation Night"

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 9, 2018) – With their fifth straight trip to the NBA Playoffs fast-approaching, the Portland Trail Blazers close out their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. In true Rip City fashion, the night is also dedicated to the people who bring passion to every home game – Trail Blazers fans.

On the court, this shootout against the rival Jazz will help determine Portland’s seeding in the Western Conference playoffs; and may influence home-court advantage in the opening round, pending other league results. Wednesday’s game can be seen regionally on NBC Sports Northwest and nationally on ESPN. Radio carriage can be heard on flagship station NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620 and across the 21-stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.

As the backdrop for the annual “Fan Appreciation Night,” fans are encouraged to wear their favorite plaid attire for a total “Plaid Out” night to match the Trail Blazers in their plaid Nike City Edition uniforms. Special guests in attendance will be six Oregonians who competed or qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, in celebration of their performance on the global stage. And at halftime, the Trail Blazers will announce the winner of the Maurice Lucas Award, presented each season to the player who best exemplifies the hard work and indomitable spirit of Lucas, known as “The Enforcer” during his Portland playing days.

This year’s salute to Rip City fandom features gameday items and surprises voted on by the fans themselves. A free Gameday t-shirt with plaid design selected by fans will be pre-placed on Moda Center seats before the game. For $10 in support of the Trail Blazers Foundation, fans can pick-up the final regular-season edition of the Game Day Poster Series – both designed by and voted on by fans – at Rip City Clothing Co. There will also be special gifts and recognitions for season ticketholders.

To ignite the night before player introductions, find out which high-energy video open was chosen by fan voting. Add in loads of other give-ways, contests, prizes, entertainment and thank-you messages from the Trail Blazers, and the night will be a fun-filled expression of gratitude to the best fans in sports.

A limited number of Trail Blazers playoff tickets are available at www.trailblazers.com/playoffs; or by calling 1-844-RIPCITY. Officials with the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter caution fans interested in playoff tickets to purchase them only through the organization and not from third-party sources. As with all Trail Blazers games and Rose Quarter events, tickets purchased through alternate means are at-risk for fraud, and seats cannot be guaranteed.