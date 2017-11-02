NBC Sports Regional Networks Offer First Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Product, NBC Sports Gold's 'Blazers Pass'

Stamford, Conn. – November 2, 2017 – NBC Sports Regional Networks today announced the launch of its first direct-to-consumer product, NBC Sports Gold’s “Blazers Pass.” The streaming product allows any fans residing in Blazers territory to purchase 15 games during the 2017-18 NBA season. NBC Sports Northwest will continue to present its traditional TV offering and streaming via “TV Everywhere” of Blazers games, with a record 77 games this season, including the 15 games also available via “Blazers Pass.” The pass is part of NBC Sports Gold’s suite of direct-to-consumer live streaming products to desktop, mobile, tablets and connected TV devices. It is powered by NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Blazers Pass” is available to purchase now for $34.99 for the full 15-game package. If purchased by December 1, fans will receive a 10% discount with an introductory purchase price of $31.50. The pass is only available for purchase by fans in Blazers Territory, as determined by NBA rules. Fans can visit http://www.nbcsports.com/blazerspass to check whether the pass is available in their area, and to purchase the product.

“When we set out to renew our rights last year, distribution was a top priority,” said David Preschlack, President, NBC Sports Regional Networks and Platform and Content Strategy. “In today’s media environment, fans have the ability to follow their favorite teams in a variety of ways. We’re pleased to offer Rip City this new DTC product, so that fans can follow Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, and the team during key games. In addition, we’re pleased to offer NBC Sports Northwest customers access to more games than ever before.”

“NBC Sports Regional Networks has worked hard to make our games accessible to our passionate fan base,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers. “This DTC offering is another example of our two organizations working together to provide a way for all fans in the region to watch across any platform. We continue to make access to our games a top priority.”

“Blazers Pass” subscribers will also receive a complimentary gift package, and will be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a pair of tickets for a courtside experience to a home game. Fans can also enter, at no cost, for a chance to win a courtside experience; find out how to enter at http://www.nbcsports.com/blazerspass.

The first game of the 15-game package is a playoff rematch on the road against the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, who eliminated the Blazers in the first round of last season’s NBA Playoffs. The full “Blazers Pass” schedule is below:

