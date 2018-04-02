NBA Playoffs Coming to Rose Quarter for Fifth Straight Season As Trail Blazers Clinch Western Conference Berth

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 2, 2018) – The Rose Quarter and Moda Center will again rumble with the excitement of the NBA Playoffs as the Portland Trail Blazers have clinched their fifth straight Western Conference berth. Thanks to an Easter Sunday 113-98 home court victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland’s goal of postseason play was achieved with five regular-season games still to play. The Trail Blazers can also win the Northwest Division title with a win at Dallas tomorrow.

A limited number of Trail Blazers playoff tickets go on sale at Noon today atwww.trailblazers.com; or by calling 1-844-RIPCITY. The first-round opponent and actual playoff schedule for the Trail Blazers will be announced later. After an upcoming four-game road trip, Portland will wrap the regular season on April 11 at home against the Utah Jazz on the popular “Fan Appreciation Night.”

Officials with the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter caution fans interested in playoff tickets to purchase them only through the organization and not from third-party sources. As with all Trail Blazers games and Rose Quarter events, tickets purchased through alternate means are at-risk for fraud, and seats cannot be guaranteed.