McCollum, Team World Best Team Africa In Second NBA Africa Game

Team World, featuring Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, defeated Team Africa, comprised of first and second generation NBA players from Africa, 108-97 in the NBA Africa Game held Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Saturday’s game in Johannesburg was the second game put on by the NBA in Africa, with Team World also winning the previous contest in 2015.
McCollum came off the bench for Team World and finished with eight points on 3-of-15 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 shooting from three, four rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes. The 6-4 guard out of Lehigh might not have shot the ball as well as he would have liked, though his defense late in the game helped Team World pull away in the fourth quarter.
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown led the World Team in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis and Pistons center Andre Drummond each finished with 14 points, with Drummond also grabbing 13 rebounds for the double-double. Courtney Lee and Kyle Lowry added 13 points for the World Team. Seven World Team players finished Saturday’s game in double figures.
Team Africa was led by Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists to win MVP honors. Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay finished one helper shy of a double-double wit 22 points and nine assists in 32 minutes. Dennis Schroder of the Hawks added 13 points and Rockets center Clint Capela rounded out the Africa Team double-figures scorers with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Saturday’s game in Johannesburg was the finale of a week of events on the continent, which included a Basketball Without Borders camp, a NBA Cares and NBPA Foundation Service Project with Habitat for Humanity and a tour of clinics and a food process plant in Addis Ababa with UNICEF. The game between Team Africa and Team World might have been the most entertaining part of McCollum’s trip, it likely won’t be his lasting memory of the week.
“When you do go to Africa and you experience it you’re appreciative and you’re grateful for what you have,” said McCollum. “The people here are awesome, they’re amazing, people who are in less fortunate situations but have high spirits. They don’t have a lot to be happy about, but they’re still happy and they’re proud and they enjoy life. That’s how I’m looking at things, I’ve got to be more appreciative of everything. I think that when you go on trips like this, it opens your eyes.”
CJ McCollum Visits Ethiopia And South Africa With Basketball Without Borders
"So from the trip we were educated on everything that’s going on, we made a lot of stops around the city. We started in Addis Ababa, we were able to kind of connect with the community, there were some camps and clinics on court to kind of educate the kids on basketball. -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"They’re having a strong initiative on the importance of not only basketball but just learning the importance of teamwork, becoming a better citizen, becoming responsible, learning how to work with others, all that stuff that’s involved with basketball." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"It was very, very eye-opening, the kids are all very wise. They wanted to learn, they wanted to work. They’re huge fans of and a lot of athletes don’t make it out to Africa so they don’t have a lot of experiences and interactions with NBA players." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"A lot of times they asked ‘Are you really CJ McCollum?’ and stuff like that. Very grateful to be able to experience it and be able to interact with the kids." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"There’s a lot of talent out here, a lot of athleticism. There were camps and clinics in some of the villages we were in, we went to a couple small places, went to some different cities." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"It’s been fun. I know a lot of the guys out here, I’ve got to know them over the course of my career. I was with Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) and Dikembe (Mutombo) in Ethiopia — Dikembe has a great personality, very wise, tells a lot of stories and jokes, so that’s always entertaining." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"We went around the city and basically got to experience the culture and exactly what’s going on, not just in the inner city and those areas but also in the villages. We were able to witness a nutrition program and we actually went to a village of about 250,000 people and they were just educating us on their way of life, the health issues they might be facing. There’s malaria in certain areas and a lack of resources. The village had 250,000 people and they have no certified doctor, but they did have a surgeon." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"We also went to Hilina Foods and learned about the production of Plumpy’Nut. It’s basically a ready-to-use therapeutic food that UNICEF is using to fight malnutrition. It’s been incredibly successful for them and for the community. They basically showed us how it works with some of the newborns and showed us some of the methods they use because they don’t have a lot of electronics, there’s no wifi or anything like that. Just seeing how they track things, how they track the city and keep track of everything by hand. It was very eye-opening and I’m thankful I was able to experience that and learn more about UNICEF in general and how they help not only the people in the United States but people worldwide, globally on providing resources and educating them on ways to live better, more healthy lifestyles. And they also provide resources, which is huge because not only do you need resources but you need the education." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"The Apartheid Museum was very, very unique. It brought a lot of memories just because of Nelson Mandela and reading his story, following his story through the apartheid and getting a better understanding of exactly what happened during those times and what he went through, what his family went through and exactly what was going on in South Africa. It does a great job of painting that picture." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"I think the biggest thing for me is just to experience new cultures, experience new things and see what it’s like. Not just to be in Africa, not just to eat the food, but actually talk to the people, get to know people in the city. And then to help people as much as I can, not just on the basketball court but in general with spreading information, spreading knowledge on what UNICEF does, spreading knowledge on exactly what some of the people in Africa are going through, not just from a financial standpoint but from an educational standpoint, from a nutritional standpoint." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"The Basketball Without Borders camp went really well, their attention to detail is great. They worked hard, they’re always aggressive attacking the basket. They make a joke here, they say ‘There’s no layups in Africa’ because everybody is contesting every shot. Either you dunk it or you do a floater or it’s getting blocked, those are your options because everybody is athletic and aggressively attacking." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"It’s been a lot of fun. I got some workouts in so that was nice, worked out with Dirk (Nowitzki) this morning. Once I got here Victor Oladipo was here, Kyle Lowry, (Demarcus Cousins), Dirk, I was talking to Thabo (Sefalosha) a little bit ago, James Jones is here even though he’s retired and working for the Suns. There’s so many different people here it’s just great to see everybody, to workout, to bond, to bring basketball to a place that doesn’t normally get basketball, especially in live action." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA
"The people here are awesome, they’re amazing, people who are in less fortunate situations but have high spirits. They don’t have a lot to be happy about, but they’re still happy and they’re proud and they enjoy life. That’s how I’m looking at things, I’ve got to be more appreciative of everything. I think that when you go on trips like this, it opens your eyes." -- CJ McCollum
Elise Esposito/Ashley Combs/NBA