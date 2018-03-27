Maurice Harkless To Undergo Left Knee Arthroscopy

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 27, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless will undergo an arthroscopy Wednesday in Portland to remove a loose body in his left knee, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

A timeline for Harkless's return will be determined following Wednesday's procedure.

For the season, Harkless has averaged 6.5 points (49.5% FG, 41.5% 3-PT, 71.2% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.81 steals and 21.4 minutes in 59 games (36 starts).