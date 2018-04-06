Lillard, McCollum Named To USA Basketball's 35 Player Roster For 2018-20 Men’s National Team

Featuring 35 players, including 17 Olympic gold medalists and 29 past members of the USA Men’s National Team pool, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director Jerry Colangelo today announced the 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team roster of players who are expected to attend the July 25-27 USA Men’s National Team minicamp in Las Vegas.

It is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify to compete in China and Tokyo, will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team.

The national team pool includes 11 gold medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympic team, seven 2012 London Olympics gold medalists, eight members of the gold medalist 2014 FIBA World Cup Team and five players who were members of the 2010 USA team that captured the FIBA World Cup title.

Named to the 2018-20 USA National Team are: Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves); Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies); DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors); Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors); Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers); Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics); Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics); LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers); DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers); Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers); Chris Paul (Houston Rockets); Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers); Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets); John Wall (Washington Wizards); and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder).

New to the USA Men’s National Team pool are Booker, McCollum, Middleton, Thomas, and Turner. Booker was a member of the 2016 USA Basketball Select Team that trained against the USA National Team.

“While we do not have an official competition that we need to prepare for in 2018, the selection and announcement of our new pool of national team members and this year’s July minicamp are important first steps in our preparations to defend the FIBA World Cup and Olympic titles we won during the last two quadrenniums,” said Colangelo, who has served as managing director of the USA National Team since 2005 and overseen USA teams that have compiled an 88-1 overall record. “This year’s minicamp is an opportunity for us to continue and expand the culture, brotherhood and camaraderie that has been built.

“As is shown by the return of 29 past national team players, our pipeline is well developed and it is a key factor in our success. We’re also excited about the new players who have been added to the program and the roster will remain fluid over the next three years as we continue to look for and consider players who can contribute to our program.”

The 2017-20 USA Basketball National Team coaching staff features USA head coach and San Antonio Spurs mentor Gregg Popovich.

The 2018 USA National Team minicamp will feature daily practices on July 25-27 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.