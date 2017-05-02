Damian Lillard Wins PBWA's 2016-17 Magic Johnson Award

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 2, 2017) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has won the 2016-17 Magic Johnson Award, which honors the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced today.

“I take pride in establishing a professional and respectful rapport with the media, so it's an honor to be recognized by the PBWA and follow in the footsteps of NBA greats like Magic Johnson, said Lillard.”

The sixth-leading scorer in the NBA, Lillard averaged a career-high 27.0 points (44.4% FG, 37.0% 3-PT, 89.5% FT) and 4.9 rebounds to go with 5.9 assists and 0.91 steals in 2016-17, helping the Trail Blazers (41-41) to a fourth consecutive playoff berth.

Off the court, Lillard fostered an atmosphere of mutual respect with the working media.

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Indiana’s Paul George, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Atlanta’s Paul Millsap also were finalists for the award.

Professional Basketball Writers Association members selected the winner through a vote.

The PBWA created the Magic Johnson Award in 2001. The association’s members continue to regard Earvin “Magic” Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers as the ideal model for the award. The PBWA is composed of over 200 writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis for newspapers, online outlets and magazines.

Magic Johnson Award Winners