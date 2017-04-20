Moda Center, Rose Quarter Ready to Rock as Blazers Host Warriors in NBA Playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 20, 2017) – With the hard-fighting Portland Trail Blazerstrailing in the series 0-2, the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs shifts to the Pacific Northwest as Golden State invades for Game 3 this Saturday and Game 4 on Monday. Setting the scene for fans will be a fully-activated Rose Quarter and Moda Center filled with music, games, free t-shirts, playoff merchandise and specialty food and beverage offerings. Presented by Moda and your local Toyota Dealers, tip-off for each playoff game is 7:30 p.m., with local television broadcasts on KGW Channel 8 and radio coverage on AM-620 Rip City Radio and the Trail Blazers Radio Network.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the Rose Quarter to life for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year,” said Dewayne Hankins, Chief Marketing Officer for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Our great fans raise the bar for the postseason, and so we do our best to do the same with our in-arena, concourse and campus activations.”

Because of the high demand for playoff game tickets and the potential for fraud activity, Hankins added, “Ticket inventory is limited for our playoff games. Unfortunately, ticket scarcity at this level is ripe for fraud opportunities. The best way we can guarantee your seats for playoff games is purchasing online at trailblazers.com, Ticketmaster.com and at the Rose Quarter Box Office.”

Trail Blazers fans attending Game 3 on Saturday should be advised that I-5 South will be closed from April 22nd-23rd. The Rose Quarter I-5 South ramp to I-84 East will open only from 9:30-11:30 p.m. following Saturday’s game. Upon arriving at the Rose Quarter, guests will be given a map with more details to better manage the shutdown. Weekday traffic for Monday’s Game 4 will not be impacted by highway construction.

The Rose Quarter Commons will be fully engaged with special LED lighting, interactive game stations, giant tethered balloons and pole banners featuring Trail Blazers players, all to set the scene and fire-up the Rip City faithful. Prior to each home game, local legend Hit Machine will entertain from the music stage beginning at 4 p.m. Dr. Jack’s will also open prior to each home playoff game offering a range of food and beverage specials, with the spotlight on a new slow-smoked brisket sandwich.

Also adding to the Trail Blazers home playoff games fan experience will be:

An exciting pregame player introduction video produced exclusively for the NBA Playoffs and filled with special effects surprises.

Free Trail Blazers NBA Playoff t-shirts, courtesy of Moda and your local Toyota Dealers, available on every seat inside Moda Center.

An expanded menu of unique and tasty additions to the food and beverage menu all over the Moda Center concessions areas, including Playoff Pie (Hot Stone Pizza); Big Dame Burger (Pyramid Tap Room); Dynamite Shrimp Banh Mi (Hook Line); Pulled Pork Flatbread (Hot Stone Pizza); and Rip City Razz margarita (Dr. Jack’s, Pyramid Tap Room, all Club and Suite Level Bars).

The return of Rip City Fan Cam presented by Toyota, where guests can take pictures of themselves from cameras hung from various positions inside Moda Center. Fans can either use the Trail Blazers mobile app or visit ripcityfancam.com, take a game day photo, and share the picture on social media for a chance to win a team autographed basketball during Game 3 and a Damian Lillard-signed jersey in Game 4.

Special Trail Blazers NBA Playoffs merchandise available pregame on the Rose Quarter Commons and inside Moda Center all game long at Rip City Clothing Company.

Playoff 5050 Raffle Tickets will be sold throughout the Moda Center featuring the top-selling nonprofit organizations from regular season games. The nonprofit that sells the most tickets each night will receive a share of that night’s proceeds. A silent auction featuring Trail Blazers memorabilia will also take place for each playoff game in support of the Trail Blazers Foundation.

Face painting, airbrush artists, “kid-friendly” food and drinks, and the Fred Meyer sign-making station in Kid City on the Fred Meyer 300 Level.

To learn more about all playoff festivities, visit trailblazers.com/playoffs-party.