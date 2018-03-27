Lillard Scores 20 Fourth Quarter Points, Outduels Davis and the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS – In what proved to be a battle of two 2012 NBA Draft superstars, Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers edged Anthony Davis and the Pelicans, 107-103, Tuesday night in New Orleans. Portland has now won seven consecutive road games.

Lillard put the Trail Blazers on his back once more, scoring 20 of his 41 points (18-33 FG) in the fourth quarter. His 18 field goals matched a career high, and he added nine rebounds and six assists in the game. Davis tallied 36 points (15-24 FG), 16 in the fourth quarter, and a game-high 14 rebounds and six blocks in the losing effort.

“Like I’ve always said, the best thing about him is his will,” said Evan Turner of Lillard. “You always hear about him with the great players, but I’ve seen him at a crazy different level. In situations like this, in must wins and things, he always steps up. It’s unreal.”

Portland’s seventh-straight road win matches the third-longest road winning streak in team history and longest since Nov. 12-Dec. 9, 2014 (also seven games). The franchise record of nine games was set in 1991.

“We’ve been playing good basketball, particularly since the All-Star break obviously, but I think since January,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts. “We had 11 wins in January, and since January 1st we’ve been good.”

After another win against a rival team in the Western Conference, Portland’s hold on the third seed in the West is stronger than ever. The Trail Blazers (46-28) lead the Oklahoma City Thunder by 2.5 games for the third spot in the conference and the Northwest Division crown, and Portland also holds the tiebreaker courtesy of a season sweep completed on Sunday.

Portland’s back-to-back road wins against tough Western Conference competition continues a strong push toward a playoff spot. With tonight’s win, Portland’s magic number for a playoff berth has fallen all the way to three.

“These two right here against teams right on our heels, one of them a division opponent. We knew that these two were really, really big,” Lillard said after the game.

The win also evens the season series, 2-2, between Portland and New Orleans. Should the Trail Blazers win the Northwest Division, they would earn the tiebreaker (New Orleans can’t win the Southwest Division over Houston). And even if Portland doesn’t win its division, the Trail Blazers have a big advantage in conference record, which would be the next determinant for playoff position.

TOP SCORERS

• Lillard netted 40+ points for the fourth time this season. He is one of seven NBA players with at least that many games of 40+ points.

• Lillard scored at least 20 points for the 19th straight game, extending his career high and marking the fourth-longest streak in team history. The last Trail Blazer to record a longer streak of 20-point games in a season was Clyde Drexler, who scored 20+ points in 27 straight games from Dec. 30, 1987-Feb. 27, 1988.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded his seventh game of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds this season. He also swatted away four shots, matching a season high.

• Al-Farouq Aminu notched his eighth double-double of the season (10 points, 10 rebounds).

• Evan Turner scored 14 points as a starter, replacing Maurice Harkless (left knee soreness).

NOTABLES

• The Trail Blazers outscored the Pelicans, 27-12, in second-chance scoring.

• Lillard’s franchise record for consecutive free throws made has reached 62 after Lillard made his two attempts on Tuesday. He broke Damon Stoudamire’s team record of 57 straight makes Sunday vs. Oklahoma City.

• Jrue Holiday (21 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds) recorded his third career triple-double and first with the Pelicans.

• After the game, it was announced that Harkless will undergo an arthroscopy Wednesday to remove a loose body in his left knee. A timetable for his return will be made after he undergoes the procedure.

QUOTABLE

“We’ve been able to sustain these habits and this style of play. I think it shows our growth, and it shows that we’re a different team.” – Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

Portland concludes a three-game road trip with a visit to Memphis Wednesday night in the second of a back-to-back. The Grizzlies host the Blazers for a 5 p.m. tipoff on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.

Portland and Memphis have split this season’s first two meetings, with the road team winning both games. A rematch will take place Sunday in Portland in the series finale.