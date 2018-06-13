June 14 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

The Trail Blazers host their fourth pre-draft workout Thursday with just a week remaining before the 2018 NBA Draft scheduled for June 21. Portland currently owns one first round pick (24th) and no second round picks in the upcoming draft.

Thursday’s workout features a pair of familiar faces from the University of Oregon – guard/forward Troy Brown and forward MiKyle McIntosh. USC guard De’Anthony Melton, Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie, Kansas forward Billy Preston and Wichita State guard Landry Shamet rounded out the group of six players.

Troy Brown

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-7 / 215

Birthdate: July 28, 1999

High School: Centennial HS (Las Vegas, NV)

College: Oregon

Career Highlights: Brown was named to the 2017-18 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention and was also a member of gold-medal-winning 2016 USA Basketball Men’s U17 World Championship Team.

Freshman Season (2017-18): Averaged 11.3 points (44.4% FG, 29.1% 3-PT, 74.3% FT) to go along with a team-high 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and another team-high 1.6 steals in 35 games at Oregon. Brown finished one assist shy of a triple-double against Portland State, recording 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine assists on (12/13/17).

High School : Selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit in 2017. Ranked 18th in ESPN’s Top 100.

Personal: His parents, Lynn and Troy Brown Sr., are Nevada corrections officers. Lynn ran track and Troy Sr. played basketball at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. His sister Jada played basketball at Kansas.

MiKyle McIntosh

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-7 / 240

Birthdate: July 19, 1994

High School: 22ft Academy (Greenville, SC)

College: Oregon

Career Highlights: McIntosh played his first three seasons at Illinois State. He was named a 2016-17 All-Missouri Valley Conference selection as a junior. Played for Team Canada at the U19 FIBA World Championships in 2013.

Senior Season (2017-18): Averaged 11.8 points (45.7% FG, 35.6% 3-PT, and 72.9% FT) and 6.1 rebounds in his sole season at Oregon. Scored a season-high 25 points (15-of-18 free throws) at Marquette in the second round of the postseason NIT. Averaged 19.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in three Pac-12 Tournament games, including 21 points vs. USC. Scored 20 points in each of Oregon’s two games against Arizona. Ranked 12th in the Pac-12 in rebounding (6.7 rpg) as a senior at Oregon in conference games.

Personal: Born in Toronto, McIntosh graduated with a degree in recreation management from Illinois State in 2017. Originally declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, but withdrew and took advantage of an NCAA rule allowing him to be eligible.

De'Anthony Melton

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 200

Birthdate: May 28, 1998

High School: Crespi HS (Encino, CA)

College: USC

Career Highlights: Melton did not play at USC as a sophomore in 2017-18 in connection with an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. He withdrew from the school on Feb. 21, 2018, and announced his intention to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft. As a freshman, he was named 2016-17 Honorable Mention Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. Melton was also invited to the 2017 USA Basketball U19 training camp.

Freshman Season (2017-18): Melton started 25 of USC’s 36 games as a freshman and averaged 8.3 points (44.2% FG, 30.3% 3-PT, and 71% FT), 4.5 rebounds 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks. He led the Pac-12 with 69 steals, which tied for the most steals ever by a USC freshman.

High School: Led Crespi High School in Encino, California to back-to-back state titles.

Personal: Melton’s sports hero is Russell Westbrook. His interests include video games, biking and playing the piano. His favorite musical artists are Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar and Kirk Franklin.

Josh Okogie

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 213

Birthdate: September 1, 1998

High School: Shiloh HS (Snellville, GA)

College: Georgia Tech

Career Highlights: Okogie was named 2017-18 All-ACC Third Team by the coaches as a sophomore and Honorable Mention by the media. He played for Team USA’s U19 team at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 4.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes. Okogie surpassed 1,000 career points, one of six Georgia Tech players ever to do so by the end of their sophomore year.

Sophomore Season (2017-18): Okogie ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring averaging 18.2 ppg (41.6% FG, 38% 3-Pt, 82% FT), the highest for any Tech player since 1997-98. He finished third in the conference in steals (1.8 spg), and also averaged 6.7 rebounds per game in ACC play, third best for an ACC guard. Okogie grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds at Florida State, the most ever by a Yellow Jacket guard in an ACC game (1/24/18). He missed the first six regular-season games due to an NCAA violation, and another two due to injury.

Personal: Was a recipient of a 2018 ACC Top 6 for Service award for his dedication to community service and outreach programs. He also played for Team CP3, Chris Paul’s AAU team.

Billy Preston

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 240

Birthdate: October 26, 1997

High School: Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)

Team: Igokea (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Career Highlights: Named a 2017 McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American.

2017-18: Started the season at Kansas and played in three exhibition games. Preston recorded 12 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes vs. Missouri, as well as 10 points and four rebounds in eight minutes vs. Pittsburg State. During KU’s August Italy trip, the freshman averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in three exhibition games. He left Kansas in January 2018 without appearing in a regular-season game. At the time, he was awaiting an NCAA ruling on his eligibility. Preston then signed with BC Igokea in Bosnia and Herzegovina and appeared in three Adriatic League games, averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes.

High School: Averaged 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds for Oak Hill Academy in 2016-17. In 2015-16, Preston played for Advanced Prep International in Dallas, averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Landry Shamet

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 180

Birthdate: March 13, 1997

High School: Park Hill HS (Kansas City, MO)

College: Wichita State

Career Highlights: Shamet was named a 2017-18 Honorable Mention AP All-American, First Team All-Conference in 2016-17 (MVC) and 2017-18 (AAC), as well as 2016-17 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. He was limited to three games as a true freshman in 2015-16 due to a foot injury and was granted a medical redshirt.

Sophomore Season (2017-18): Averaged a team-high 14.9 points (48% FG, 44.2% 3-PT, 81% FT). Led AAC in assists (5.2 apg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.5). Shamet set school record for three-pointers made per game (2.63), and ranked 13th nationally in three-point percentage.

Personal: Shamet hopes to one day become a college basketball coach. His mother, Melanie Shamet, played volleyball at Boise State. He signed with Wichita State over offers from Illinois, Colorado, Nebraska, Memphis and Kansas State.

Khyri Thomas

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-3/210

Birthdate: May 8, 1996

High School: Fork Union Military Academy (Fork Union, VA)

College: Creighton

Career Highlights: Thomas was two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the award in 2016-17 and winning it outright in 2017-18. Other two-time Defensive honorees include Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Patrick Ewing. Thomas was 2017-18 All-Big East Second Team selection.

Junior Season (2017-18): Averaged 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds and ranked third in the Big East in steals with 1.7 per game. Scored in double figures while shooting 50 percent or better from the field in 13 of his last 15 games. Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team choice for the second consecutive year.

Recorded career-high 26 points vs. Marquette, including team’s final 14 points (2/17/18). Logged 12 games with three or more steals.

Personal: Thomas' sports hero is Kawhi Leonard & his favorite NBA team is the San Antonio Spurs. His Nickname is Tazz, which fits his high-energy style of play.