Get to Know Zach Collins
Position: Forward/Center
Height/Weight: 7-0 / 232
Birthdate: November 19, 1997 (Las Vegas)
High School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
College: Gonzaga (one season)
- Named to WCC All-Conference Second Team as a freshman as well as the WCC All-Freshman Team.
- Came off the bench in his lone season with Gonzaga, averaging 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 17.2 minutes per game.
- In the Final Four against South Carolina, scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots in 23 minutes.
High School:
- Played in the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game as a high school senior.
- Was a part of four state championships in Nevada for Bishop Gorman.
- Played in the FIBA U-18 3-on-3 World Championships for Team USA.
- Ranked No. 32 nationally by Rivals and 57th by ESPN Top 100. Also ranked as the No. 1 player in Nevada by ESPN.
- Averaged 17.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 6.4 blocks on his way to being named the MVP of Nevada’s Southwest League and the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year award in his senior season.
- Also as a senior, broke Nevada’s single-season record for rebounds and blocks.