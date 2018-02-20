Wojnarowski: Blazers Sign Brandon Rush To 10-Day Contract

Thanks to the trade that sent Noah Vonleh to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the rights to Milovan Rakovic, the Portland Trail Blazers have an open roster spot. And according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they're going to use that spot to sign veteran forward Brandon Rush to a 10-day contract...



Brandon Rush has agreed to a 10-day contract with Portland, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2018 Rush played the past nine years in the NBA, but didn't make the Milwaukee Bucks as a non-guaranteed player in training camp. He spent some time with Blazers this summer. He becomes the 14th man on Blazers roster. https://t.co/8pCQtwv1vd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2018 Portland is well positioned to stay under the luxury tax after the Brandon Rush 10-Day Contract. The Trail Blazers are now $573K below the tax after the $83,129 cap hit. In total, Rush will earn $119,602 based on his 9 years of service. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 20, 2018

As Wojnarowski notes, since being selected by the Trail Blazers with the 13th overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft, though he was traded on draft night to Indiana along with Jarrett Jack and Josh McRoberts for Jerryd Bayless and Ike Diogu. He played 47 games for the Timberwolves last season, with 33 of those being starts, and averaged 4.2 points on 37 percent shooting, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. He holds career averages of 6.8 points on 43 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes.

As Wojnarowkski notes, Rush did workout in Portland this summer before signing a training camp contract with the Bucks in September.

With Rush signing a 10-day contract and two-way player Wade Baldwin IV currently with the team, the Trail Blazers roster now stands at 15 players.