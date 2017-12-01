VIDEO: 'Shabazz Is The Man' In New Stumptown Coffee Commercial

Playing for a small market team in 2017 isn't nearly as detrimental to a players' potential endorsement opportunities as it used to be. One need look no further than players such as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who, despite entering the NBA as relative unknowns and playing their entire careers in Portland, have done quite well in terms of supplementing their respective incomes through product endorsements.

The same can be said for another Trail Blazers guard, Shabazz Napier. After struggling to find a role with three different teams in his first three seasons since being selected with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, the 6-1 guard out of UCONN has become a reliable contributor off the bench for the Trail Blazers this season by averaging 7.1 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.3 minutes per game this season.

And with that success has come sponsorships, as Napier is featured in a new ad for Stumptown Coffee's "Blazer Blend."

RIP CITY Our Blazers Blend will have you dunking like a pro - @ShabazzNapier knows. Good luck tonight @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/QheZQ4wbIm — Stumptown Coffee (@stumptowncoffee) November 30, 2017

In the campy spot for the world-renowned coffee roasters, Napier gives buckets, much to the enjoyment of a few onlookers, to some fellow going by the name "Dry Ice" as a jingle featuring the refrain "Shabazz if the man" repeats. I've already heard numerous players and coaches humming "Shabazz is the man," so you know it's an effective piece of marketing, though only time will if it's more successful at slinging beans than the promo from last season.

The Blazers Blend, which is actually the coffee the team serves in their media room at the Moda Center, is available locally most places that Stumptown is sold. And if you're not in the area, you can order the Blazers Blend on Stumptown's website.