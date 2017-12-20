VIDEO: Lillard Joins Messi, Harden, Porzingis, Pusha T And Others In Adidas 'Here To Create' Ad

It's been a good year for the folks at adidas. After spending most of the last 20 years in Nike's shadow, at least in North America, adidas has seen their business grow considerably as of late thanks in part to new products, such as the popular Ultraboost and NMD lines, and partnerships with influencers outside of sports like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

Adidas looks to their stable of athletes and celebrities, including Lionel Messi, James Harden, Kristaps Porzingis, Pharell, Lindsey Horan, Von Miller, Paul Pogba, Aaron Roders, Alexander Wang and our own Damian Lillard, in their latest ad for their "Here To Create" campaign...

"I ain't trying to stay in my lane," said Lillard in the ad. "I'm trying to strike while the iron hot."

A bit more detail from the folks at adidas...

"At the forefront of change are the people obsessed with progress: Creators Those who have a bias for action, who flip the script and break boundaries are the ones who influence how things are done on the field, track, court, stage or street. With a single unexpected act, Creators can inspire others to invent and shape the world around them.

"Today, adidas is launching the latest chapter in its Here to Create campaign – "Calling All Creators." It's a multi-dimensional story comprised of long and short-form content across social, TV and adidas.com; rooted in film. This content features some of the world's most influential athletes, designers, and musicians in sport culture seated at one table. United by their passion to create, these Creators call on athletes everywhere to defy conventions and join the adidas movement by using their imagination to make something new and shape sport culture."