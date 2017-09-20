VIDEO: Lillard Joins 'Everyday Struggle' To Talk Lil' Wayne, Joe Budden's Lies And Other Athlete Rappers

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is spending a few days in New York promoting his second full-length album, CONFIRMED, which is set to release October 6. As a part of his New York junket, Lillard joined Nadeska Alexis, DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden on the September 20 edition of Complex Media's "Everyday Struggle." If you've never seen the show before, it's basically a roundup of daily hip hop and celebrity news peppered between bouts of Budden yelling about whatever random thoughts comes to mind. Fair warning: there's a fair amount of cursing.

But if you don't mind some profanity, it's worth watching Lillard's hour-long appearance in which he discusses Budden, an accomplished albeit retired rapper, failing to send in his verse for CONFIRMED, celebrities getting tattoos of other celebrities, Iman Shumpert, Kevin Durant and other athlete rappers, his musical influences, parting ways with LaMarcus Aldridge, recruiting Carmelo Anthony, the relationship between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, rappers playing basketball, working with Lil' Wayne and why Mason Plumlee deserves the contract he just received from the Nuggets. There's also Akademiks gushing about Lillard and his status as a Top 3 point guard in the NBA and Budden yelling before getting up mid-show to use the bathroom. If you're primary interest is basketball, this interview probably isn't for you. But if you enjoy hearing about Lillard's life off the court and don't mind Joe Budden freaking out, it's a fun way to spend an hour