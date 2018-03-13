VIDEO: Lillard And McCollum At Dinner With ESPN

The Trail Blazers defeated the Miami Heat 115-99 Monday night in a nationally-televised game on ESPN that extended Portland's league-leading win streak to ten games. As part of their coverage, ESPN sent out Chris Haynes, who covered the Trail Blazers for CSNNW and remains close with a number of players on the team, to interview guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum over dinner at a local eating establishment...

While the interview covers topics you're probably familiar with at this point, it's worth watching just to see Dame and CJ grill Haynes over his low expectations for the Trail Blazers this season.