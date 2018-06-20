Simons, Musa Highlight Portland's Final Workout Before The Draft

The Portland Trail Blazers, owners of the 24th overall pick, held a sixth and final predraft workout at their practice facility in Tualatin Tuesday morning, which served as the unofficial end of the evaluation portion of their preparations for the 2018 NBA Draft. All told, 30 players, ranging from those projected to go in the middle of the first round to those expected to go undrafted, came through to workout in front of the franchise's decision-makers.

There's no good way to tell if Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey or his staff saw anything in Tuesday's run that might have swayed their decision going into Thursday's draft -- the team doesn't typically take questions from the media after workouts -- but there's reason to believe that two players, Anfernee Simons and Dzanan Musa, might have been the focus of the final workout.

For Simons, a 6-4, 180 pound guard who sat out a season after decommitting to Louisville, the Tuesday's workout was his second with the Trail Blazers after taking part in a previous run on June 4. Simons is the only player Portland worked out twice at their facility in the run up to the 2018 Draft, though it isn't exactly uncommon for the Blazers to invite players to multiple workouts.

"I think I passed way better this workout," said Simons. "They just wanted to see me again, get a chance to get to know me a little bit more and just hang out. And see me play for a second time."

Since he didn't play in college or overseas last season, it stands to reason that the Blazers might have wanted to get another look at Simons simply because they don't have as large of a book on him as they have on other prospects.

"It just shows that they like me a lot and want me a lot and they want to see me play again," said Simons. "Obviously they haven't seen me play that much, so they wanted to see me play live. Pretty good for me."

But it's also possible that, after liking what they saw of him in the first workout, that they wanted to put him in specific situations to test his limitations, such as his ability to play against, as he put it, "physical guards."

"The guard play was much better, a lot more physical and stuff," said Simons of differences between his first and second workout. "That was kind of a challenge for me. And I was a little tired, had to push through it and stuff like that. That was probably the challenging part about it today."

Then there's Musa, a 6-9 forward from Bosnia and Herzegovina who plays for the European club team Cedevita Zagreb, who was the only player at Tuesday's workout who is a consensus first round pick. He also plays on the wing, which is an area of concern that many assume the Trail Blazers will need to address before the 2018-19 season, whether that's in the draft or free agency. For those reasons, his inclusion in Portland's final workout was noteworthy.

What's more, Musa is also close to Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić from their time together playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina's national team.

"We have Jusuf, so we're quite close to the Blazers," said Musa. "We follow Blazers back home and we're very proud that (Nurkić) with Portland make a lot of impact on the playoffs and the season here."