Podcast: Rip City Report, Game 3 Recap/Game 4 Preview Edition

Greetings from New Orleans. After the Trail Blazers were thumped 119-102 by the Pelicans in New Orleans in Game 3, a loss that puts Portland on the brink of elimination from the 2018 postseason, your humble hosts got together digitally -- Joe is back in Portland while I'm here in New Orleans -- to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to on various platforms below...

In this, our 136th edition (give or take) we discsuss the Trail Blazers being thoroughly outplayed and outworked by the Pelicans, the stunning reality of going down 0-3 in the series, the Trail Blazers' state of mind going into an elimination game, Damian Lillard being very un-Damian Lillard-like, the Pelicans’ top four players and just how great they've been, play a round of Walton or Oden and answer listener questions about blowing the team up, CJ McCollum’s status with the organization, whether the 13-game winning streak — or this series — is the bigger anomaly, player fatigue, Portland sunshine, expectations moving forward and more.

