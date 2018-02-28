Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 129

Greetings once again, fans of the Trail Blazers and podcasts. With the team currently in fifth-place in the Western Conference thanks to winning six of their last seven and four straight, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center to record the 129th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

On this week's show we discuss Trail Blazers' recent run, Damian Lillard's historic February play, whether the Blazers have finally turned the proverbial corner, play an extended round of "Walton or Oden" and answer listener questions about Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic, our favorite international players, Moe Harkless' consistency, Chis Kaman and more. We also mention our first live recording, which will take place in a few weeks, so make sure to listen close for details.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and Google Play. We're working on getting it posted on Spotify as well, so be on the lookout for that.