Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 126

Greetings faithful podcast listeners! With the trade deadline set to expire February 8 at noon, it was the right time to hit the studio to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast with Joe Freeman, who is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery last week. Quite a trooper, that Freeman.

In this, the 126th edition of the podcast we discuss the impending trade deadline and whether we think the Blazers will make a deal, Portland going 0-3 on their recent road trip, Damian Lillard moving up the Blazers’ all-time scoring list, play a round of Walton or Oden and finish by answering listener questions the deadline, Ed Davis, what would happen if the Blazers played in the Eastern Conference, best food options on the road, the team’s biggest gamer and much more. Please consider listening!

