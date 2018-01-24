Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 125

Greetings to all of the All-Stars out there, be they in the NBA or otherwise. After Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was named a 2018 Western Conference All-Star Tuesday afternoon, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit the Moda Center studios to record a top-quality edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on all sorts of formats listed below...

On this week's show we discuss LIllard being named a 2018 Western Conference All-Star and the deserving players who nonetheless missed out, the meeting between Paul Allen and Lillard, the Slam Dunk contest, play a round of 'Walton or Oden' and finish by answering listener questions about potluck dinners, the Century Link shooting contest, Moe Harkless' demeanor, the upcoming trade deadline and more.

You can subscribe to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein. And if you're suffering from voting withdrawals, consider getting your fix by leaving us a review on iTunes!