Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 124

Greetings and salutations to all of you upstanding citizens of the world. After the Trail Blazers returned to Portland and ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the Suns Tuesday night at the Moda Center, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl, hit the studio Wednesday morning to record the 124th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to in all kinds of ways below...

On the latest edition of the RCRP (which is an acronym nobody has ever used until this very moment), we discuss the never ending ups and downs of the 2017-18 season, Jusuf Nurkic’s brief benching versus the Suns, whether Damian Lillard is going to make the All-Star team, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering listener questions the trade deadline, Moe Harkless’ struggles, Zach Collins’ strong play and whether he is a good match alongside Nurkic, our gameday routines, our best and worst early-life jobs and much more. Please listen, this podcast is pretty much all we have.

