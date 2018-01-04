Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 123

Greetings survivors of 2017. After taking a few weeks off from podcasting due to the holidays and other travel-related scheduling conflicts, the Rip City Report with Joe Freeman and yours truly is back with a vengeance to start 2018. Please listen...

On this, our 123rd edition, we discuss the Trail Blazers' performance on their recent three-game road trip, needing Jusuf Nurkic to be a “beast,” consistently inconsistent performances, a recent improvement in ball movement and whether it'll last and how Damian Lillard did in the first All-Star voting returns. And as always we finish up by answering your questions about New Year’s resolutions, Zach Collins, players speaking out on cannabis, the Blazers’ new uniforms, the Blazers’ willingness to make a trade, being nerdy, All-Star voting, Portland burrito spots and more.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein. And if you missed out on leaving a review on iTunes in 2017, consider making amends by doing so in the first month of 2018.