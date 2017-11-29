Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 120

Greetings basketball enthusiasts. After returning from a nine-day, five-game road trip, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center studios to record the 120th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to in all sorts of ways below...

In this week's show we discuss the Blazers’ recently-completed five-game road trip, Pat Connaughton’s emergence and whether he is the long-term answer at small forward, the latest on Al-Farouq Aminu (ed note: after recording, news broke that Aminu would play Thursday versus Milwaukee), Moe Harkless’ struggles, play a round of Walton and Oden and finish by answering listener questions about trades, sandwiches, the Blazers’ ceiling, Caleb Swanigan’s development, card trips on the Blazers’ plane and Marc Gasol.



