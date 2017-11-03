Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 117

Greetings and a happy November to all of you in the online community. After spending roughly eight hours at home after covering Portland's 113-110 victory versus the Lakers Thursday night, your diligent podcast crew of Joe Freeman and Casey Holdahl (that's me) returned to the Moda Center to record the 117th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can access on various digital platforms below...

In this edition we discuss Portland’s start and how it’s been less than what they were hoping for, whether a team with so many returning players should be more consistent, Jusuf Nurkic’s big night against the Lakers and whether that’s a sign his struggles are over, how the team goes dealing with Al-Farouq Aminu missing the next 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury, a quick update on the Nurkic’s three-point bet and finish the show by answering listener questions about Evan Turner’s jumper, weight lifting, grading the season, CJ McCollum’s ball-handling, whether Ed Davis should start, Damian Lillard isolations and more. It's a little groggy.

