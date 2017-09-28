Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 112

Greetings NBA training camp enthusiasts. With a few days of practices in the books, it seemed like a good time for your friends Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and me, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com, to hit the Moda Center studio to record the 112th edition of the Rip City Report podcast...

In this, our first training camp edition of the year, we discuss the highlights from Media Day and the first days of camp, players impressions of rookie Caleb Swanigan, Jusuf Nurkić’s weight loss and “Bad Boy” comments, the benefits of a healthy Ed Davis, whether Terry Stotts will be more flexible this season in terms of making changes and finish by answering listener questions about Meyers Leonard, Blazers’ taste in music, the difficulty of luring free agents to Portland, the potential addition of Robert Pack, sandwiches and much more.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein. And we'd be honored if you chose to leave a review on iTunes.