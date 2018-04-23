Podcast: Rip City Report, End Of Season Edition

Well, here we are Trail Blazers/podcast fans. With Portland's season now over after a four-game sweep courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit the Moda Center studio to record one last 2017-18 edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on your preferred podcast platform below...

In this, our 137th edition, we discuss the sweep against the New Orleans Pelicans, what type of changes the Blazers might need to make, whether we'll remember this team for their performance during the season or the playoffs, a look at exit interviews and some of Neil Olshey’s comments, play a round of Walton or Oden and answer listener questions about blowing the team up, the Blazers’ crop of free agents, summer plans, Portland beer, social media, surprises, Ed Davis and Jusuf Nurkić and much more. It's been a good run. You have our most heartfelt appreciation for listening this season and we'll be back for a few episodes a bit closer to the draft.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify! And if you have any spare time in the next five months, consider leaving a review!

